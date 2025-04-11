Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sanjit Biswas Sells 160,000 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $5,582,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,120. This represents a 59.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 94,020 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $4,012,773.60.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 145,392 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $6,436,503.84.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 118,589 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $5,828,649.35.

On Thursday, February 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 13,086 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $729,544.50.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 85,291 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $4,716,592.30.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,762 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $3,472,714.96.

On Friday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 72,077 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $3,344,372.80.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 170,416 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $7,719,844.80.

On Monday, January 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,447,018.42.

On Friday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 81,163 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $3,521,662.57.

Samsara Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $37.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.71. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOT. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Samsara from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Samsara by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Samsara by 33,119.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,859 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Further Reading

