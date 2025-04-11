Saga (LON:SAGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Saga had a negative return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 18.42%.

Saga Stock Performance

SAGA opened at GBX 134.60 ($1.75) on Friday. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 93.40 ($1.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 151 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of £187.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34.

Saga Company Profile

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

