Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. 21.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

NYSE:SB opened at $3.20 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $336.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.90 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 31.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital set a $4.20 price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

