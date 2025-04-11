Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Up 10.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 1,649,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,271,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sabre in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Sabre Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $876.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.15, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.52.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sabre

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 375.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,530,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,269 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,081,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,335,000 after acquiring an additional 145,383 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 51.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 786,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 267,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

