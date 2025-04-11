Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Sells £41,316.93 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Adam Richard Westwood sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.60), for a total value of £41,316.93 ($53,630.49).

Adam Richard Westwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 10th, Adam Richard Westwood purchased 7,959 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £9,948.75 ($12,913.75).

Sabre Insurance Group Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 125 ($1.62) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £311.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118.60 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.80 ($2.33). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 133.26.

Sabre Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Sabre Insurance Group ( LON:SBRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 14.48 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sabre Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sabre Insurance Group plc will post 19.083558 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.30 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.59%. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 213 ($2.76) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sabre Insurance Group

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.