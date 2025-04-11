RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $14.36. RxSight shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 106,198 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.78.

The firm has a market cap of $570.11 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shweta Maniar sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $108,631.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $227,913.21. This represents a 32.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in RxSight during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in RxSight by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in RxSight in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

