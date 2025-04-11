Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,169 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,169 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of National Bank worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 359.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of National Bank by 130.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,747,000 after acquiring an additional 126,796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in National Bank by 22.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 11,070 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in National Bank by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 49,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

National Bank stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.54%.

NBHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

