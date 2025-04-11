Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $15.54 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $78.89 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.67.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

