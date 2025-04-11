Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Tower Semiconductor worth $14,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 98,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $1,979,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 4,081.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 23,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of TSEM opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 6.18. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

