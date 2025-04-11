Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) COO Mattias Stetz Sells 1,223 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $14,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 424,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,936. This trade represents a 0.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 1st, Mattias Stetz sold 20,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $216,800.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $293,250.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $360,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mattias Stetz sold 1,500 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $22,500.00.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of RSI opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -564.35 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rush Street Interactive

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

