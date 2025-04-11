Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 193,905 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,061,210.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,599,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,999,347.18. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 109,567 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $1,079,234.95.

On Monday, February 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,904,129.10.

On Monday, January 13th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 4,419 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $60,761.25.

On Friday, January 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 33,142 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $463,325.16.

RSI opened at $11.29 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.35 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

