Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz Sells 193,905 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 193,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $2,061,210.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,599,186 shares in the company, valued at $16,999,347.18. The trade was a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Richard Todd Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 109,567 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $1,079,234.95.
- On Monday, February 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 133,905 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $1,904,129.10.
- On Monday, January 13th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 4,419 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $60,761.25.
- On Friday, January 10th, Richard Todd Schwartz sold 33,142 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $463,325.16.
Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 2.9 %
RSI opened at $11.29 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -564.35 and a beta of 1.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,687.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.
About Rush Street Interactive
Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.
