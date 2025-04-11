Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Insider Thomas D. Tesh Sells 1,921 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $101,448.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,388.40. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rollins Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE ROL traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,977,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.77. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 133.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 180,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after purchasing an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 17.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rollins by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rollins by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 721,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,491,000 after buying an additional 186,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

