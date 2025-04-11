Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.18 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 1,262,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,781,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Roku from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Roku Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -67.14 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.67.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew C. Banks sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $153,166.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,092.16. This trade represents a 20.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,905 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,056. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

