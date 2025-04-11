RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (RSF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a payout ratio of 84.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:RSF opened at $15.07 on Friday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation's ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A.

