Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,300,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 182,355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Ribbon Communications worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $608.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RBBN shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, December 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

