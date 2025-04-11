Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in American States Water by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in American States Water by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of American States Water by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

American States Water Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other American States Water news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,687. The trade was a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

