Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 37,962 Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $811,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Curbline Properties Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE CURB opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95. Curbline Properties has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $25.69.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

Curbline Properties ( NYSE:CURB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Curbline Properties will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.