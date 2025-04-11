Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 161093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.

Resideo Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

About Resideo Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 1,296.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 52.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

