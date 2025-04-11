Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 161093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.69.
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
