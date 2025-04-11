Research Analysts Set Expectations for RNTX Q1 Earnings

Rein Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver forecasts that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rein Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Rein Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Rein Therapeutics alerts:

Rein Therapeutics Stock Up 7.6 %

RNTX opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98. Rein Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.42.

Rein Therapeutics Company Profile

Rein Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rein Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rein Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.