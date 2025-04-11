Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Karman Q1 Earnings

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Karman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Karman from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Karman in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $29.89 on Friday. Karman has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

About Karman

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

