Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SEA stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SEA alerts:

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $115.31 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Arete Research upgraded shares of SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on SEA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $240,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $6,996,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $1,282,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.