Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SEA stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.
Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.
SEA Price Performance
NYSE:SE opened at $115.31 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.73 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEA
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $240,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at $6,996,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter worth $1,282,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Representative Bresnahan
Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.
SEA Company Profile
Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.
