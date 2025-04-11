Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in SBA Communications stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $212.20 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $183.64 and a one year high of $252.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.58. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.98%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,790.22. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.92.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

