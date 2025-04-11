Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.47% of National HealthCare worth $41,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National HealthCare by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in National HealthCare by 345.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in National HealthCare by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE NHC opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.80.

National HealthCare Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

