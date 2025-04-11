Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 569,207 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 569,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $48,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $852,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,301.36. This represents a 26.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,247. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $95.25. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

