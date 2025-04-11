Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,178,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.83% of Kanzhun worth $43,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kanzhun by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,084,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,269,000 after acquiring an additional 138,804 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 450,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 166,683 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Kanzhun by 25.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 110,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Kanzhun Stock Performance

Shares of BZ opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Kanzhun Limited has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Kanzhun Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.