Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.68 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

