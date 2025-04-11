Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $47.60 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,661,549 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.15% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $47,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 35.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 399.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 69,485 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 55,572 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,640 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 152.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,052 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,291 shares during the last quarter.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,732,630. This represents a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 977 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,070. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,994. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $42.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average is $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

