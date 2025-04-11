Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $41.29 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 240.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of US Foods worth $41,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in US Foods by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of US Foods by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of US Foods by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Melius started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $62.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.62. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

