Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,230.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN opened at $546.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $662.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $758.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $525.99 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

