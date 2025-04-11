Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $546.39 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $525.99 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.54.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

