Redwood Park Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 998 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $626,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $76,281,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,568,000 after buying an additional 2,028,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $65,385,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,545 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $51.06 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.05.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $386,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,514.63. This trade represents a 6.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $90,785.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,408.36. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,154 shares of company stock worth $825,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

