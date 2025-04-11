Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 25,741,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 80,203,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

