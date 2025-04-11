Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Down 17.9% – Here’s Why

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) was down 17.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 84,101,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 80,951,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Trading Up 7.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07.

Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX (0.03) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

