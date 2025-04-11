Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $5.00. Recursion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 20,683,590 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 19.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 53,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,685 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 697,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 244,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.