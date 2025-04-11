Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 122666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a market cap of $748.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is -18.94%.

In related news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,989.10. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,522,000 after purchasing an additional 768,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,746,000 after buying an additional 287,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ready Capital by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after buying an additional 150,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,116,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after acquiring an additional 197,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ready Capital by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,266,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 398,005 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

