Raymond James Lifts Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Raymond James lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. Raymond James currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.75.

Shares of EDR opened at C$5.20 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$3.34 and a one year high of C$7.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$902.83 million, a PE ratio of -30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director Angela Dorothy Johnson bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.28 per share, with a total value of C$29,564.64. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

