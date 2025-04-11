Raymond James Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$9.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$9.50 price objective on Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

KEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.59. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$7.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$352,876.80. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico acquired 5,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.78 per share, with a total value of C$37,290.00. Insiders have sold a total of 178,856 shares of company stock worth $1,226,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

