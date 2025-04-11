Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 96,646 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Matthews International worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Matthews International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matthews International by 551.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Matthews International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Matthews International by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.29 million, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.49.

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.12). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.76%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

