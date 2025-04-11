Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 90,400 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,850 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 28.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,434,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,200,000 after buying an additional 66,244 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25,484.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,625,045.20. This represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $68.86 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $71.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

