Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of AST SpaceMobile worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,987,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,233,000 after buying an additional 4,955,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,496,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,845,000 after purchasing an additional 399,713 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,728,000 after purchasing an additional 135,008 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 854,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASTS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.81. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AST SpaceMobile

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.