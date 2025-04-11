Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CFO Sells $169,573.46 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total transaction of $169,573.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,203,753.80. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Joo Mi Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Joo Mi Kim sold 162 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $19,446.48.

On Thursday, February 13th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,542 shares of Qualys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $636,243.36.

On Monday, February 10th, Joo Mi Kim sold 4,487 shares of Qualys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $628,180.00.

NASDAQ QLYS traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,895. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.15. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Qualys from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $162.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.36.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

