Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 60 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $174.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.90.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $210.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.55. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 34.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

