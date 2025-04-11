Quadrant Capital Group LLC Reduces Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 521.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.23.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $240.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.63. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $433.86.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

