Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 9,220 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on UGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ultrapar Participações to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Down 1.9 %

Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ultrapar Participações Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

