Q2 EPS Estimates for Core Scientific Reduced by Roth Capital

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Core Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

CORZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of CORZ opened at $6.82 on Friday. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 6.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.07 million.

Insider Transactions at Core Scientific

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 25,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $410,498.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,023,423 shares in the company, valued at $32,860,389.52. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,042,798.32. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,041 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Scientific by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,378,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,270,000 after buying an additional 6,819,406 shares in the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,498,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,212,000 after buying an additional 5,424,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $62,011,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.