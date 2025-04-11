PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Here’s Why

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.52). Approximately 42,764,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,645% from the average daily volume of 1,557,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.20 ($1.79).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.91) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 135.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.25. The stock has a market cap of £345.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.02.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

