PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Down 15.2% – Here’s Why

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares were down 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.20 ($1.52) and last traded at GBX 117.20 ($1.52). Approximately 42,764,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,645% from the average daily volume of 1,557,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.20 ($1.79).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.91) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Read Our Latest Report on PureTech Health
PureTech Health Price Performance
PureTech Health Company Profile
PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Energy Stock Winners Even as Oil Prices Plunge
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Micron Tumbles on Tariff Threat: Risk/Reward Outlook Improves
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Apple: Losing Its Darling Status or a Dip Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.