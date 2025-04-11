Protagonist Therapeutics’ (PTGX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PTGX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

PTGX opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.78. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,627,126.80. The trade was a 0.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $1,462,553.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,477.33. The trade was a 28.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,776 shares of company stock worth $3,585,010. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,930,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,498,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,244,000 after buying an additional 72,433 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,183,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,259,000 after buying an additional 1,101,218 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,900,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,876,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,432,000 after acquiring an additional 142,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

