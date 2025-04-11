ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,859,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 4,302,730 shares.The stock last traded at $45.10 and had previously closed at $45.55.
ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37.
ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Short QQQ
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.