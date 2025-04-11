ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,859,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 4,302,730 shares.The stock last traded at $45.10 and had previously closed at $45.55.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.37.

ProShares Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSQ. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth $580,000. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 179,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

