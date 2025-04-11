Promising Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – April 10th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and American Airlines Group are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies with market capitalizations that fall between those of small cap and large cap companies, typically ranging from around $2 billion to $10 billion. These stocks often offer a balance between growth potential and stability, providing investors with opportunities for capital appreciation while generally exhibiting moderate volatility compared to smaller companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.34. 212,653,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,311,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.26. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.20. 279,381,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,280,682. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a one year low of $4.94 and a one year high of $41.50.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of AAL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.61. 64,767,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,423,237. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

