Promising Canadian Stocks To Consider – April 10th

Celsius, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, CSX, Diageo, Raymond James, Canadian National Railway, and Canadian Natural Resources are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity shares representing ownership in companies that are based in Canada and listed on stock exchanges like the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX). Investors purchase these stocks with the expectation of receiving potential capital gains and dividends, although their value is subject to market fluctuations. The performance of Canadian stocks is influenced by factors including domestic economic conditions, global market trends, and the commodity cycles that affect many Canadian industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,711,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,665,439. Celsius has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $98.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $88.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.44.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $27.42. 4,351,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,623,433. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.80. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

DEO stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.68. 874,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,487. Diageo has a 52-week low of $100.72 and a 52-week high of $144.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $120.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of Raymond James stock traded down $6.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.61. 663,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,856. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $174.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

CNI stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 713,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.17. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $132.27.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.99. 2,571,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,563,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

